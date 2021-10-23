Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 86,388 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,388 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 793,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

