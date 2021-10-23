Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

NYSE:MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

