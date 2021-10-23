MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 39.36%.

Shares of MCBS opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

