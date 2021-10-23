First National Financial (FN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million.

TSE:FN opened at C$45.30 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.67 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 21,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.33.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

