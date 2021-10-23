Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.63 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

