Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $162.38 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.