Bickling Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

