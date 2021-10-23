1,078 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $193.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

