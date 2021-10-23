State Street Corp Sells 73,357 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,575,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

