ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $4,415,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

