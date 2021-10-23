Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. Premier has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.