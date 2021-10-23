4,042 Shares in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57.

