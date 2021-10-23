WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

WEC opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

