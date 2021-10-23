Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Down 6.6%

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.86 and last traded at $54.86. 1,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $557.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $117,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

