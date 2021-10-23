Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.830 EPS.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

