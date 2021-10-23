CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

