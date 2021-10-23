Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCNEU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $424,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

HCNEU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.