Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Stamps.com worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total value of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

