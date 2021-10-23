PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $240.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.