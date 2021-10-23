Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.25. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

