Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stake Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,629 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Liquidity Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liquidity Services by 186.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Liquidity Services by 511.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

