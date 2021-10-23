Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

