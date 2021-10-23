Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day moving average is $236.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

