Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.63

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.63 and last traded at $182.79, with a volume of 114121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.45.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.99 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,790 shares of company stock valued at $110,628,143. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

