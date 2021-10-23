América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMOV) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 on November 15th

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AMOV stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

