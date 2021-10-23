Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.68

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 9617768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 56.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 22.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 60,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 211.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

