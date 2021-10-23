Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.95

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 2246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

