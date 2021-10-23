Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.95

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 2246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

