Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,300 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.