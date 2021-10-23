The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.71 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.02.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

