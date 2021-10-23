Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

PFG stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

