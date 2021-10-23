Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,724. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

