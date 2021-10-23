WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 18th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.