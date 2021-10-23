Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69). Approximately 713,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 386,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.52. The company has a market capitalization of £567.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60.

In other news, insider David Stevenson acquired 2,500 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

