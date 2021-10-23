Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

