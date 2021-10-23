Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
