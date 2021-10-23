Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.60. 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

About Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

