HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating for the company.

Get OpGen alerts:

OPGN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 64.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in OpGen during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 502.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.