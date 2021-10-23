Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $285.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.63.

NYSE EFX opened at $268.28 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

