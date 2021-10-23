Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

