Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $216.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.82.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Moderna stock opened at $326.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.47. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,250 shares of company stock worth $135,238,655. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

