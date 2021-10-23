Truist Securities Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,180.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,988.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.