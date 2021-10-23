Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.56.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.70 on Friday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.