Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Roth Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.35.

INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

