Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $185.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.71.

MMC stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

