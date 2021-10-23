Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 52,903 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,903 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Driven Brands worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,497,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

DRVN opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 78.44. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

