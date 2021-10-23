Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $16.47 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.56% of Axonics worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

