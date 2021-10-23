CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,749 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

NYSE:MMM opened at $180.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

