CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 24,794 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,794 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $320,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 53.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $164.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

