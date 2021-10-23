CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Hubbell worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $192.07 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

