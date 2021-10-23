Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.91 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

