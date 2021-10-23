CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,898,023.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $126,074.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $138.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

